Presidential award for Donegal Nobel Prize winner
Professor William Campbell.
A Donegal-born Nobel
Professor William C Campbell, who was born in Ramelton in 1930, was one of ten recipients of the 2017 award approved at today’s cabinet meeting. Actor Liam Neeson was among the other recipients announced today.
Professor Campbell and Professor Satoshi Omura were jointly awarded the Nobel prize in 2015 for discovering a drug which fights infections caused by roundworm parasites.
The drug, Avermectin, has radically lowered the incidence of river blindness and lymphatic filariasis. The drug has also shown effectiveness against a growing range of other parasitic diseases.
The Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad is presented by the President every year. It
Donegal TD and government chief whip Joe McHugh welcomed the award for
“My Cabinet colleagues and I approved ten recipients for these 2017 awards at our meeting today and I am delighted to announce that Professor Campbell is one of them,” he said.
“He has already been
“I am personally delighted for Bill, for his family in Ramelton and for the people of the town and the county.”
Minister McHugh added: “Professor Bill Campbell not only helped to come up with an enormous medical breakthrough, he pushed through the decision of pharma giant Merck to distribute drugs free to millions of people in developing countries.
“Bill will be bestowed the
