Garda management responds to Donegal crime concerns

Garda management in Donegal has given a commitment to hold talks with community stakeholders on policing services and Garda resources in the Finn Valley.

The announcement from Garda authorities comes following mounting local concerns over policing levels and station opening hours.

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty has welcomed the move.

“A number of weeks ago, local public representatives and I were invited to attend a meeting organised by the local chamber of commerce in the Twin Towns which was called in an effort to highlight local concerns in relation to policing services in the area which it’s felt have become severely stretched over recent years,” Deputy Doherty said.

“After what was a very constructive meeting with local business owners, I immediately wrote to Garda management in the county seeking a meeting between management, the various community stakeholders as well as with local public representatives in order to have these valid concerns raised, with the view to finding solutions and to agree a way forward.

“I am now happy to confirm that I have now received a response from Garda management, and in their reply the force has agreed that it will now liaise with the local business network and begin discussions with them pertaining to policing services locally, such as Garda resources and officer numbers.

“The letter goes on to explain that a request has been made for the Chamber to furnish the Chief Superintendent’s office with specific details of their grievances and concerns, after which it’s hoped a mutually convenient time for such a meeting between the various parties can then take place.

“Obviously, I am very happy by the response from Garda management on this occasion as I firmly believe that greater levels of community and stakeholder engagement such as that being proposed in this instance is fundamental if we are to ensure that policing services meet the needs of the community in which they serve, and to build trust and confidence in the Gardaí.

“This is particularly welcome news for residents and business owners here in the Finn Valley whom were amongst the targets of a spate of recent burglaries and break-ins which have struck a number of commercial premises throughout the county over the past number of weeks.