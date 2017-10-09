News
Garda management responds to Donegal crime concerns
Garda management in Donegal has given a commitment to hold talks with community stakeholders on policing services and Garda resources in the Finn Valley.
The announcement from Garda authorities comes following mounting local concerns over policing levels and station opening hours.
Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty has welcomed the move.
“A number of weeks ago, local public representatives and I were invited to attend a meeting organised by the local chamber of commerce in the Twin Towns which was called in an effort to highlight local concerns in relation to policing services in the area which it’s felt have become severely stretched over recent years,” Deputy Doherty said.
“After what was a very constructive meeting with local business owners, I immediately wrote to Garda management in the county seeking a meeting between management, the various community stakeholders as well as with local public representatives in order to have these valid concerns raised, with the view to finding solutions and to agree a way forward.
“I am now happy to confirm that I have now received a response from Garda management, and in their
“The letter goes on to explain that a request has been made for the Chamber to furnish the Chief Superintendent’s office with specific details of their grievances and concerns, after which it’s hoped a mutually convenient time for such a meeting between the various parties can then take place.
“Obviously, I am very happy
“This is particularly welcome news for residents and business owners here in the Finn Valley
“While I very much look forward to seeing these talks and discussions progress, I pledge to continue to work closely with local groups and with
