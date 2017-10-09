Schoolgirl struck by car in second collision in 24 hours in Donegal village
Gardaí are appealing for information after a girl was struck by a car in St. Johnston this morning.
The collision occurred around 8.30am when the girl wa son her way to catch a school bus. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.
On Sunday three people were injured in a single-vehicle collision at Magheracloy outside St Johnston at approximately 12 noon.
Three people were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on either collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 916 7100.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on