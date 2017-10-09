Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, October 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Coyle, Bloodyforeland, Ghaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred at his home of John Coyle, late of Bloodyforeland, Ghaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday October 8th morning going to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocfola for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Neil O’Donnell, Donegard, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Galway Univeristy Hospital of Neil O’Donnell, Donegard, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday at 11.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nellie Ward, Coolvoy/ Doochary

The death has taken place at Aras Ghaoth Dobhair nursing home of Nellie Ward, aged 101, late of Coolvoy and formerly of Classey, Doochary.

Remains leaving Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara today Monday, October 9th, at 2pm going to her late residence in Coolvoy.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Finntown for 11 am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am.

Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties.

John Canny, Rossgier, Lifford / Castlerea, Roscommon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Canny, retired Garda sergeant, Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Castlerea, County Roscommon.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 10th, at 10.25am, for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Renal Unit, Beaumont Hospital. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Bundoran

The death has taken place at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Church Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at the Mortuary on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 5.15pm to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea Bundoran via Church Road for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial to Finner Cemetry. Enquiries to Conlon & Breslin Funeral Directors 087 967 0448. House private, please.



Eamon Brown, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Eamon Brown, Donegal town.

Remains coming to St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Sunday.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

