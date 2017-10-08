Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Canny, Rossgier, Lifford / Castlerea, Roscommon

- Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Bundoran

- Eamon Brown, Donegal town

John Canny, Rossgier, Lifford / Castlerea, Roscommon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Canny, retired Garda sergeant, Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Castlerea, County Roscommon.

Reposing at his home today, Sunday, from 6.30pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 10th, at 10.25am, for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Renal Unit, Beaumont Hospital. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Bundoran

The death has taken place at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Church Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at the Mortuary on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 5.15pm to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea Bundoran via Church Road for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial to Finner Cemetry. Enquiries to Conlon & Breslin Funeral Directors 087 967 0448. House private, please.

Eamon Brown, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Eamon Brown, Donegal town.

Remains coming to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 7pm today, Sunday.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.