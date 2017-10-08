Donegal hoteliers making €10m Dublin investment

The McGettigan Group is to put €10 million into revamping the former Regency Hotel in Drumcondra, Dublin, and are considering new acquisitions, The Sunday Business Post reported today, Sunday.

The Regency has been renamed the Bonnington, and in an interview with Jim McGettigan, the Business Post reported that the McGettigans are making the investment in a three-phase revamp of the hotel’s rooms and facilities to a four-star standard.

"We are always looking at opportunities in the market place and will continue to do so," Mr. McGettigan told the Business Post. "The group has grown over the last few years and we will continue to be ready when we identify the right opportunities."