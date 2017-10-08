Great wedding celebrations in Kincasslagh

It’s been a year of weddings for the Doogan family in Kincasslagh as Daniel Doogan became the third member of his family to tie the knot this year.

Earlier in the year both Fiona and Tricia celebrated their marriages in the home parish.

Surrounded by all their family and friends Daniel and Mairead (née Devaney) Doogan were married in St. Mary’s Church in Kincasslagh by Fr. Pat Ward.

Daniel is the son of Kathleen and John Doogan and a nephew of Daniel O’Donnell’s.

The reception was held in the Caisléan an Oir Hotel in Annagry, where the party continued until the early hours.