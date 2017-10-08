World champion throws her support behind St. Naul’s

The parish of Inver is on temporary shutdown this morning, with the local community off to support their local team St. Naul’s against Milford in the Intermediate County Final.

The team also had the unqualified support of world champion and paralympian cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy and her parents, John and Alanna, who were visiting Mountcharles at the weekend.

Katie stopped off to meet up with members of the Donegal Bay Cycling Club at their regular meeting point at Dunlevy’s Texaco in Donegal town. While Katie is a reigning paralympic champion, a rainbow jersey and world title had previously eluded the decorated athlete to date.

Dunlevy said, “It feels amazing. Eva and I really wanted this title, our aim was to get those world stripes, we decided that straight after winning in Rio last year.”

After a leisurely break in Mountcharles at the weekend, it’s back to the training next week.

