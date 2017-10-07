Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, October 7th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Johnny Gillespie, Killaned, Glencolmcille

- Brendan Gillen Railway Road, Raphoe

- Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin

- John Joe Doyle, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

The death has taken place peacefully, at Donegal Hospice, of Bridget Carr (née Friel), Ballynacrick, Fanad.

Removal from Donegal Hospice at 4.30pm on Friday, going to her late residence.

Funeral from there at 2pm on Sunday going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballynacrick for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, with burial afterwards to Fanavolty Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Mc Ateer Undertakers or any family members.

The death has taken place of Johnny Gillespie, late of Killaned, Glencolmcille.

Removal is from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sanfields, Ardara Friday at 6pm to his late residence.

Removal from there on Sunday to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for 10am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Brendan Gillen, late of 336 Railway Road, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at McClintock’s Funeral Home, Townspark, Convoy on Friday, 6th October, from 6pm to 10pm, and Saturday, 7th October, from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral leaving there at 10.15am on Sunday, October 8th, for 11am Mass in St. Eunan’s Chapel, Raphoe, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

The death has occurred of Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin.

His remains will repose at his late home from 6pm, Friday 6th October.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 8th, at 10.20am for Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of John Joe Doyle, late Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

His remains will be reposing at his sister Rose’s residence at No. 2 Ballina Cottages, Falcarragh from 2pm on Friday, October 6th, with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there Saturday evening at 6:30pm, going to St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.