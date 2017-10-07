Friends of Rossnowlagh keeping beach in pristine shape

Earlier this year the popular Rossnowlagh beach was left covered with litter on what was probably the warmest and sunniest days of the summer.

This served as a wake up call to many and not only in Rossnowlagh but in resorts all over the county - the local community and businesses and the vast majority of visitors were not going to allow this continue and as a result the vast majority of our beaches are in pristine condition.

The ‘Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach’ community group are delighted to be celebrating their first anniversary. This group was set up last year to give a voice to the residents of Rossnowlagh and all those who love this glorious beach.

Since its inception the group have successfully organised several beach cleans-ups, a fun day in corporation with Clean Coasts Ireland, fundraising events, extended the car-free zone and have been in working closely with Donegal County Council coming up with ways to make the beach a nicer place to visit.

John Britton of the group told the Democrat, “We are delighted to announce that the four bins will be kept on during the winter and the community group will voluntarily empty them on a weekly basis.

"We have also organised a beach clean up which will take place on the first Sunday of every month at the surf club car park. Our AGM will take place on the of 24th of October at 8pm at the Sand House Hotel and would love to see as many as possible attend. This beach is one of the best in the country and is our greatest natural asset - we must protect it.”