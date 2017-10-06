Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, October 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Johnny Gillespie, Killaned, Glencolmcille

- Brendan Gillen Railway Road, Raphoe

- Bridget Carr, Ballynacrick, Fanad

- Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin

- John Joe Doyle, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

- Michael McLaughlin,Milltown Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana

- Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

- Bruce Powell,Mountain Top, Letterkenny



Johnny Gillespie, Killaned, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Johnny Gillespie, late of Killaned, Glencolmcille.

Removal is from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sanfields, Ardara today at 6pm to his late residence.

Removal from there on Sunday to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for 10am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Brendan Gillen Railway Road, Raphoe



The death hast taken place of Brendan Gillen late of 336 Railway Road, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at McClintock’s Funeral Home, Townspark, Convoy today Friday 6th October from 6pm to 10pm and Saturday 7th October from 6pm -10pm.

Funeral on Sunday, October 8, at 10.15am for Mass in St. Eunan’s Chapel, Raphoe at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Bridget Carr, Ballynacrick, Fanad

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Bridget Carr, late of Ballynacrick, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 2pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballynacrick for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm with burial afterwards to Fanavolty Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sean McAteer Funeral Undertaker or any family member.

Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin.

His remains will repose at his late home from 6pm, today, Friday 6th October.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 8th, at 10.20am for Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

John Joe Doyle, Ballyboes, Falcarragh



The death has occurred of John Joe Doyle, late Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

His remains will be reposing at his sister Rose’s residence at No. 2 Ballina Cottages, Falcarragh from 2pm today Friday, October 6th, with rosary tonight at 9pm

Removal from there Saturday evening at 6:30pm going to St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Michael McLaughlin, Milltown, Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Michael McLaughlin,Milltown Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana.

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral home from Friday, 6th October, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm . Removal on Saturday morning, 7th October, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass at The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney, Buncrana followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin, and formerly of Fanad.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, October 5th, from 6pm until 8pm with family in attendance.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday, October 6th, in Church of the Resurrection, Bayside. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Bruce Powell,Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bruce Powell, late of No. 6 Bracken Lea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 8pm, today Thursday, October 5.

Family time please from 10pm tonight until 12 noon tomorrow, Friday 6th October.

Funeral mass will take place in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Saturday October 7th followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.