Donegal volunteers to brave the elements for Simon sleep out



Thirty volunteers will be braving the elements to spend the night sleeping out in Letterkenny tonight as part of North West Simon Community’s annual sleep out campaign .

The sleep out will take will take place tonight from 9pm in Letterkenny’s Market Square. Volunteers will be collecting for the event at local nightspots.

The event is part of Simon Week, a national awareness campaign taking place from Monday 2nd to Sunday, October 8th.

North West Simon Community reaches out to people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or experiencing housing difficulties in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Donegal Development Officer for North West Simon Community Collette Ferguson said: “The biggest challenge right now is access to suitable and affordable accommodation and, unless urgently addressed, more people will suffer and more people will become homeless”.

Any local business wishing to sponsor the Street Sleep contact North West Simon Community directly on: 074 9121613 or email collette@northwestsimon.ie.

If you would like to support Simon in your Community and make a donation, please click the link below to give what you can: https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/annual-sleep-out-nw-simon