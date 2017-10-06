Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association continue Donegal expansion with meeting on Wednesday

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association are continuing their expansion programme with another meeting announced for South Donegal on Wednesday the 11th in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town at 8.30 pm to set about establishing a local branch in the area.

Nationally INHFA have launched a campaign as part of the further development of the organisation, and because of the huge demand for membership, to set up regional branches of the organisation to strengthen representation from farmers in all areas.

As part of this programme in Donegal branches have already been set up in Inishowen and South west Donegal. Luke Ming Flanagan MEP attended the launch of the Inishowen branch where he addressed a packed house in Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh and gave a very interesting outline of what he sees happening in the EU about future agricultural policy. The South West

Donegal branch was formed with a huge attendance of local farmers at the Blue Haven, Killybegs.

National Chairman of the INHFA, Mr Colm O’ Donnell addressed the meeting and outlined the major issues facing farmers

and INHFA policy on these issues. Farm inspections, ANC payments, land designations, and land eligibility were some of the topics discussed at the meeting.

For the meeting in Donegal town, Mr Colm O Donnell, National Chairman, Mr Vincent Roddy, Director of Organisation and other national Council members will attend to update farmers on current issues facing farmers

including the emerging fodder crisis.

A further branch will be set up in the North West Donegal area on the 25th of October and details of this meeting will be announced later.

All farmers are invited to attend what promises to be a very interesting meeting to hear how they are being represented and have their say.