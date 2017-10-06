Funding of over €1m allocated for Donegal projects including digital hubs

Funding of over one million euro has been announced for a variety of Town and Village funding allocation for Donegal

There 13 Donegal projects allocated a total of €1,159,000 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding will see funding to digital hubs in Kilcar, Carrigart/Downings and on Arranmore Island as well as enhancement schemes in a number of areas.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Joe McHugh TD said particular emphasis was on projects “which have the capacity to support the economic development of rural town and villages as well as their neighbouring townlands.”

The funding allocation included for village enhancement of Falcarragh,€80,000: Burtonport, €75,000, Convoy, €70,400, Rathmullan, €76,000 and St Johnston, €60,000. For digital hubs Arranmore received €100,000, Downings/Carrigart, €200,000 and Kilcar, €42,000. Ballyliffin was granted €100,000 for tourism. Churchill was allocated €79,600 for health check, Dunkineely receive the €100,000 for health check/refurbishment. Mountcharles received €100,000 for streetscape works while Newtowncunningham received €76,000 for an information kiosk.