More settled but chance of showers - Donegal weather forecast for Friday, October 6th

Mostly dry this morning with a few sunny spells but chancers of outbreaks of rain and drizzle along western coasts.

Becoming breezy along Atlantic coastal areas, with freshening southerly winds. Temperatures to range between 12 to 15 Degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain that will be persistent at first in the northwest, Good dry intervals will develop overnight in many areas, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly winds, fresh along north and northwest coasts.