Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, October 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin

- John Joe Doyle, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

- Michael McLaughlin,Milltown Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana

- Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

- Bruce Powell,Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dessie Kelly, Demesne, Castlefin.

His remains will repose at his late home from 6pm, today, Friday 6th October.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 8th, at 10.20am for Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

John Joe Doyle, Ballyboes, Falcarragh



The death has occurred of John Joe Doyle, late Ballyboes, Falcarragh

His remains will be reposing at his sister Rose’s residence at No. 2 Ballina Cottages, Falcarragh from 2pm today Friday, October 6th, with rosary tonight at 9pm

Removal from there Saturday evening at 6:30pm going to St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Michael McLaughlin, Milltown, Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Michael McLaughlin,Milltown Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana.

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral home from Friday, 6th October, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm . Removal on Saturday morning, 7th October, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass at The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney, Buncrana followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin, and formerly of Fanad.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, October 5th, from 6pm until 8pm with family in attendance.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday, October 6th, in Church of the Resurrection, Bayside. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Bruce Powell,Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bruce Powell, late of No. 6 Bracken Lea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 8pm, today Thursday, October 5.

Family time please from 10pm tonight until 12 noon tomorrow, Friday 6th October.

Funeral mass will take place in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Saturday October 7th followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.