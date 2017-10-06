Green Pastures takes most awards for Donegal at national honours

Convoy-based Green Pastures has won four Golds, one Silver and four Bronzes at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Kerry.

They took Gold for Dunnes Sour Cream, Sour Cream, Aldi Clonbawn Sour Cream and Greek Style Yoghurt. The Silver was for Green Pastures 3.5 per cent Natural Yoghurt while the four Bronzes were awarded for Dunnes Stores Crème Fraiche, Donegal Crème Fraiche, Dunnes Stores Buttermilk and Soft Cheese.

Other winning Donegal companies included a Gold for Aroma Bakery’s Tom's Brown Bread Mix from Aroma, The Craft Village, Donegal Town; Gold for Donegal Rapeseed Oil in Raphoe; Silver for Aldi Specially Selected Donegal Rapeseed Oil; Bronze for Gallagher’s Bakery’s Super Seed Slices, Ardara; Bronze for Bidlim’s Moods Red Pepper and Chilli Jelly, Letterkenny; Bronze for Filligan’s Chilli Jam, Glenties; and Bronze for Drioglann Sliabh Liag CGA’s The Legendary Silkie Dark Spirit/Liqueur, Carrick.

Best in Donegal went to Drioglann Sliabh Liag CGA. Bidlims Moods won Best in Farmers Market.

Donegal LEO supports Blas na hÉireann, the largest blind-tasted food and drink awards on the island of Ireland.