Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, October 5th

Michael McLaughlin, Milltown, Lower Hillside, Desertegney, Buncrana

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral home from 6pm to 9pm this Thursday evening, 5th October, and tomorrow, Friday, 6th October, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm . Removal on Saturday morning, 7th October, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass at The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney, Buncrana followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Veronica McCarthy (née Carr), Sutton, Dublin/Fanad

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, October 5th, from 6pm until 8pm with family in attendance.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday, October 6th, in Church of the Resurrection, Bayside. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.



