The number of people on the Live Register in Donegal has dropped by over 2,000 in a year.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show the number of people signing on the register in September of this year fell to 12,383 from 14,465 for September last year, a drop of 14%.

The biggest drop was in Dungloe where there was a fall of 21% from 1,570 to 1,232.

The number of people on the Live Register in Killybegs and Letterkenny both fell by just under 16%, with the number falling from 778 to 654 in Killybegs and from 4,497 to 3,779 in Letterkenny.

In Buncrana, the figure dropped by 14.6% from 2,668 to 2,277.

Ballyshannon’s Live Register total fell by 13.8% from 1,177 to 1,040.

There was a 12.4% fall in Dunfanaghy from 980 to 858 and in Ballybofey the figure dropped by 9.6% from 1,987 to 1,792.

The smallest decrease was in Donegal town where the Live Register figure dropped by 7% from 808 to 751.

Donegal’s drop was just under the national percentage of 14%.

Employment Affairs and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty welcomed the figures which showed the Live Register has fallen below 250,000 for the first time in nine years.

“Today’s Live Register figures are clear evidence that the Government’s strategy on jobs is working,” she said. “Since 2012 the number of jobs in the economy has risen by over 230,000 with over two million people now at work in Ireland. The wide-ranging Pathways to Work reforms implemented by my Department since the economic downturn have made a significant contribution to the recovery in employment while enabling employers to continue to grow their businesses.”