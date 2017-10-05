Help available for flood victims in Killybegs area

An important message to those impacted by last night's flooding in the Killybegs area has been issued by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The Department are advising that following the heavy rains and possible flood damage in the Killybegs area, any person or family who is in need of support should contact the Community Welfare Service of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in Ballybofey on 074 9131154 where our Community Welfare team are available to help you. This phone line is open until 5.00pm today, through lunchtime.