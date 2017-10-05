40 awaiting admission to Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

40 people are awaiting admission to two hospitals in the north west which serve the people of Donegal.

In Sligo University Hospital there are 17 people awaiting admission, 15 of these on trolleys and two in wards, while in Letterkenny University Hospital the total figure awaiting admission is 23, eleven of those are on trolleys.

The figures are issued on a daily basis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). Nationally according to their figures there are 312 people on trolleys in hospitals around the country awaiting admission.