A slice of Cuba in Ballyshannon

You can banish those dark autumn nights by relocating to Cuba for an evening, as The Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon hosts the launch of Celebrating Cuba – From the Blue Stacks to the Carribbean, this Saturday evening.

Celebrating Cuba is an exhibition of the work of Donegal photographer Emer O'Shea, who visited Cuba in 2016. Her photographic project comprises an exhibition of over 20 hi-res framed photographs together with a 15-minute slide show containing over 100 images that capture the many facets of this beautiful and fascinating country.

The exhibition will be launched by the Cuban Ambassador to Ireland, Dr. Hermes Fernandez, at 6pm sharp, which will leave you in good time to catch the Carnival Parade in Ballyshannon directly afterwards.

Admission is free, everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served – I’m hoping for cigars and rum in keeping with the Cuban theme, but I’ll settle for salsa.

The exhibition runs through October 28th.