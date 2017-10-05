The mesmerising Misterman comes to Donegal

Another mesmerising piece of modern Irish theatre is Enda Walsh’s Misterman, which comes to The Balor, Ballybofey this Friday and Saturday as part of the 2017 Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival.

Misterman was originally produced in 1999, then revived in an electrifying new version starring Cillian Murphy for the Galway Arts Festival in 2011. This new production comes from American company Resolve Productions, whose successful American tour earned the praise of Walsh himself.

In Misterman, Walsh delves into the mind of religious manic Thomas Magill, who sees secrets and sin everywhere he turns in the seemingly quiet village of Inishfree. Thomas knows that jovial Dwain Flynn is a miserable drunk, that Timmy O'Leary enslaves his lovely mother and that sweet Mrs Cleary is a blasphemous flirt and he’s determined to prove it.

Magill's journey though the village dovetails with a psychological journey through his tortured mind and fevered imagination resulting in a spellbinding drama from the pen of a writer hailed as one of the most dazzling wordsmiths of contemporary theatre. It’s a stark, dangerous and blisteringly funny tale of one man's personal judgement day.

Resolve Productions present Misterman on Friday October 6th and Saturday October 7th at 8pm nightly in The Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey. Tickets are €15 (€12 concession) available from The Balor box office on 0749131840 or online atwww.balorartscentre.com