A Pat Kinevane trilogy comes to Donegal

Some of the best Irish theatre of recent times has come from the mind of Cork writer/actor Pat Kinevane, whose trilogy of plays - Forgotten, Silent and Underneath - have won him worldwide acclaim.

All three plays have won numerous awards all around the world – way too many to list here - but a special mention must be made for Silent, which won the uber-prestigious Olivier Award in 2016 for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

From Forgotten, a captivating portrayal of four elderly characters living in retirement homes, to Silent’s mesmerising depiction of homeless McGoldrig who once had splendid things but now has lost it all to Underneath – a blackly comic, rich and vivid testament to the people who live on the fringes – these are plays that will enthral and entertain. They are, quite simply, some of the most powerful pieces of theatre I’ve seen in recent years.

An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny are presenting all three Kinevane play over consecutive nights starting with Forgotten tonight (Thursday, September 5th), Underneath on Friday and Silent on Saturday.

All three plays were produced by Fishamble: The New Play Company, an internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning company dedicated to the discovery, development and production of new work for the theatre.

To tie in with the trilogy, Fishamble will hold a directors workshop with Veronica Coburn on Friday 6th from 10am to 4pm and a writers workshop with Gavin Kostick on Saturday 7th also from 10am to 4pm. Each workshop costs €60 (or you can attend both for €100). while tickets for each of the plays Forgotten, Underneath and Silent are €18 each.

For bookings and more information contact An Grianán on 074 9120777 or take a look online at www.angrianan.com