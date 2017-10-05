This week's highlights in Donegal

The 2017 Donegal Bay & Blue Stacks Festival is full steam ahead with loads of great stuff to see before it ends this Sunday.

Donegal Drama circle’s production of the David Mamet play American Buffalo opens a three-night run (Thursday to Saturday) at Inver Community Centre tonight, while there’s the best of Donegal traditional music with Rita Gallagher, Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh & Friends at The Balor, Ballybofey.

The Donegal Fiddlers Gathering takes place over the weekend with various events centred on the Highlands Hotel in Glenties. Festivities start on Friday and continue til Sunday. Also on Friday, the US theatre company Resolve Productions open a two-night run of the Enda Walsh classic Misterman at The Balor, Ballybofey while there’s comedy in Why Not Stay For Breakfast at Ionad Teampall Chroine in Dungloe.

The second and final night of Misterman is at The Balor, Ballybofey on Saturday. Down in Ballyshannon the festival carnival parade kicks off at 7.30pm. Before that is the launch of Emer O'Shea’s Celebrating Cuba photographic exhibition in The Abbey Centre.

Sunday rounds things out with two children's shows – Teddy's Day On The Farm at 2pm and The Wind in the Willows at 4pm in The Balor and Why Not Stay For Breakfast is at Halla Mhuire in Gleann Cholmcille.

Outside of the Blue Stacks festival programme, Pat Kinevane’s brilliant trilogy of plays, Forgotten, Underneath and Silent, can be seen over consecutive nights (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny. The Abbey Theatre’s Me Sara for 5th and 6th class primary students is at The Balor Ballybofey on Monday and Tuesday morning. Majella O'Donnell and Friends celebrate World Mental Health Day at An Grianán on Tuesday evening and Ger Carey Live is an educational comedy show for Transition Year students at The Balor, Ballybofey on Wednesday morning.

There’s probably loads of other stuff that I haven’t mentioned in what is one of the busiest weeks of the year in Donegal arts, so apologies if I’ve missed something.