Killybegs' residents assessing damage caused by last night's flooding

Home and business owners in Killybegs are assessing the extent of damage caused last night when severe flooding hit the fishing town.

Among the buildings hit was the office of Donegal TD Thomas Pringle. His and other premises on Bridge Street were badly impacted by the heavy rain.

Deputy Pringle said: "We won't know the true extent of the damage until we check this morning. It seems to have been a combination of a very high tide and heavy rain."

He added: "My own office, a nearby opticians and a number of other properties were flooded which continued until around 9pm last night. it's only today when we will get a sense of the damage done."