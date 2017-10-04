Weather
Weather for Donegal, Wednesday, October 4th, 2017
Outbreaks of rain this morning are to spread to all areas by this afternoon, and we can expect persistent rain with heavy spells through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures of about 13 degrees this afternoon, though temperatures will continue to rise later in the day. Moderate winds will become gusty this evening.
Windy tonight with rain gradually clearing southeastwards. Low temperatures around 8 degrees in strong winds that are expected to calm by morning.
