Another successful John McGarvey Memorial Fin Swim for Sheephaven SAC

On Saturday morning Sheephaven SAC divers conducted their annual fin swim in memory of former club member John McGarvey, who passed away some years ago.

Until recently the fin swim took place from Burtonport to Arranmore Island, with occasional variations on the route that saw Sheephaven participants swimming out to Gola Island.

Initially, the plan this year was to return to the Arranmore route, but poor weather conditions late last week ruled that out on safety considerations.

Once again the event was led by Hugo Mc Fadden and the event was supported by the Sheephaven club's safety boats, while the Coast Guard provided a reassuring watch nearby.

The McGarvey family saw off swimmers

As in the past, the McGarvey family were present to see the swimmers off from the pier in Magheroarty, and to welcome them ashore more than an hour later when they reached the pier on Inishbofin Island.

Sheephaven divers have finned out to Inishbofin in the past and were very impressed by the pristine waters and unspoilt nature of the island.

Crystal clear waters

It was the same again this year, with crystal clear waters throughout the swim.

In particular, for last section of the journey as they got closer to the island, the day was blessed with a welcome break in the recent poor weather with a few hours of glorious sunshine.

Finally a big thank you to the owners of Coll’s pub in Magheroarty, who donated the refreshments, for which everyone involved was very much appreciative.