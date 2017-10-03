Fishermen towed to safety by RNLI in treacherous north Donegal seas

Six fishermen were brought safely to shore at the weekend after a 15 hour call out in treacherous seas off the Donegal coast.

Portrush RNLI crew was requested by Belfast Coastguard to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 10.37pm on Sunday night and go to the assistance of a 15m fishing vessel which had suffered engine failure approximately 10 miles north of Malin Head.

They were assisted by Lough Swilly RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat.

The Portrush team of Coxswain Mark Mitchell and with six crew members onboard, launched and made its way to the scene in stormy conditions. The weather was overcast with showers and moderate seas as the boat launched but conditions progressed to a force 8 south westerly gale as the lifeboat approached Malin Head.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 0.45am and the crew assessed that the six fishermen were safe and well before working with them to establish a towline.

With a tow set up, the lifeboat proceeded to take the fishing vessel into Lough Swilly. However, with deteriorating weather conditions and with both the tide and wind against them, a decision was made to tow the boat into Greencastle.

Speaking following the call out, Keith Gilmore, Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘This has been a long and challenging call out for our volunteers in what were rough weather conditions but they were delighted to have been of assistance to the six fishermen who we would like to commend for doing the right thing and raising the alarm when their boat sustained engine failure. This call out is a fine example of volunteers showing their willingness to forgo a night’s sleep and the comfort of a warm bed and some food and using their skill and experience to face challenging weather conditions to help bring others to safety.’

