Donegal woman to feature in Entrepreneur Of The Year TV series

The battle to crown Ireland’s leading entrepreneur hits TV screens with a six part documentary series continuing on Monday October 9th.

Broadcasting on be3 on Mondays at 8pm, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year TV series profiles entrepreneurs who have overcome adversity through innovation and creativity, to create world-leading businesses which are revolutionising technology, education, health, agriculture and more.

It explores the lives of the people behind these businesses and the inspirational stories in their journey to success.

Donegal native and co-founder of Cara Pharmacy, Ramona Nicholas, will feature in episode three of The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year TV series.

The series will feature 24 of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs spanning across Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

This six-part television series will explore how and why Irish entrepreneurs are succeeding in 2017 and look back at how entrepreneurship has changed over the last 20 years.

Each episode tells the stories behind the people who are setting up new businesses, who are taking chances and who are creating jobs in towns and cities around Ireland and the world.

Tune into be3 on Monday, October 9th 8pm to see how Ramona Nicholas has built the Cara Group of pharmacies to a company with almost €40 million of turnover from her Donegal HQ; how Louis Keating grew L&M Keating to be one of the biggest civil-engineering companies in Ireland, and why founder he spends most of his time in beautiful west Clare; how Kevin O’Loughlin spotted the gap in the market for Nostra, the IT support company; how Trevor Anon went from potential police man to founding The Mount Charles Group, which has now grown to be Ireland’s largest food service and business support services and how Frances and Fergus McArdle from Height for Hire help Mr. Tayto reach new heights.

Now in its 20th Year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category. The 24 finalists have been selected by an independent panel of judges made up of former EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ winners, including Anne Hearty, CEO of Cpl Resources plc and Chairperson of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Judging Panel and Denis O’Brien of Digicel.