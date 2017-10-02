Donegal travel agents' president says they are shocked at Las Vegas shootings

The president of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), Bundoran man, Cormac Meehan, says his organisation is shocked by the mass shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman killed at least 50 people, wounding more than 200 more at a country music festival.

Cormac Meehan, President of the ITAA said, “We are shocked by this atrocity targeting innocent festival-goers in Las Vegas yesterday. Las Vegas is popular with Irish people as a holiday destination, a stopover and a honeymoon location. At the moment, we do not know if any Irish citizens have been affected.”

“On behalf of the ITAA, I wish to convey our sincere condolences and solidarity with the bereaved. The loss of life and personal injury is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with all our friends and business associates in the USA who may be impacted by this event.”

He continued, “Our advice to Irish holidaymakers in Las Vegas or intending to travel to Las Vegas is to exercise a high degree of caution and to follow all the advice of the local authorities. As always we urge people to download the Department of Foreign Affairs’ app, Travelwise, which is designed to help Irish citizens to stay safe and informed while travelling, living or working overseas.”

Anyone with concerns for the safety of loved ones in Las Vegas can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs Consular Assistance team on 01 4082527.