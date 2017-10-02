News
Postmasters reject An Post proposals on the future of post offices
Breid Gallagher with Irish Postmasters Union President, Paddy McCann.
Postmasters have rejected
At a special National Meeting in Athlone yesterday on Sunday, members of the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) called on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten to support an investment programme in the post office network which financially
IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said
IPU members had withheld taking part in the training pending an overall plan being agreed between
However, the new Postmasters’ Contract proposal which
The IPU is meeting with Minister for Communications Denis Naughten on Thursday and says it will be demanding the minister to intervene and invest in the network.
IPU Executive member and Donegal spokesperson Breid Gallagher said: “The proposed new contract is for each post office to operate on a stand-alone commercial basis and places no value on post offices’ social function.
“The post office network is under huge pressure as postmasters’ incomes are falling dramatically. The IPU’s aim is to keep as many offices as possible open, to introduce new services and to develop the Network’s social function within communities.
“We need to agree and introduce a mechanism of payment to postmasters for the core social services they provide. Minister Naughten needs to address this issue. A much better plan is possible, and is
