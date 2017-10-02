Postmasters reject An Post proposals on the future of post offices

Postmasters have rejected An Post proposals on the future of post offices.

At a special National Meeting in Athlone yesterday on Sunday, members of the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) called on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten to support an investment programme in the post office network which financially recognises the social value of post offices.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said An Post had contacted all postmasters over the past two weeks threatening their contracts over members’ non co-operation with training on the new An Post Current Account.

IPU members had withheld taking part in the training pending an overall plan being agreed between An Post and postmasters. Mr. O’Hara said following the threat and concern raised among members, they will now engage with An Post on the Account.

However, the new Postmasters’ Contract proposal which An Post made to the IPU in recent weeks was rejected.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond has already told workers the company would make a loss again next year despite the 28 cent rise in the cost of a stamp unless action was taken.

The IPU is meeting with Minister for Communications Denis Naughten on Thursday and says it will be demanding the minister to intervene and invest in the network.

IPU Executive member and Donegal spokesperson Breid Gallagher said: “The proposed new contract is for each post office to operate on a stand-alone commercial basis and places no value on post offices’ social function.

“The post office network is under huge pressure as postmasters’ incomes are falling dramatically. The IPU’s aim is to keep as many offices as possible open, to introduce new services and to develop the Network’s social function within communities.