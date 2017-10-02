Gardaí say latest break-in is similar to others in spate of Donegal burglaries

Gardaí say the break-in at a Letterkenny jewellers overnight bears similarities with four other burglaries at retail businesses in the county in the last month.

The burglars were disturbed after an alarm went off at McCullagh’s Jewellers at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre in the early hours of Monday morning. They entered the roof of the premises at around 12.30 and were there for about two hours before an alarm activated.

Gardaí were at the scene within minutes but they escaped through waste ground at the rear of the building in the direction of the Ballyraine Road.

A number of items of jewellry were recovered during a search of the waste ground.

While gardaí do not know for sure if the same gang is responsible for the latest break-in, the modus operandi is similar to the four other incidents which took place at Lagey, New Mills, Killygordon and Dungloe.

All of the break-ins with the exception of the one in Dungloe took place on a Sunday night or Monday morning.

Donegal Garda divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace, said the burglary is similar to the other four incidents.

"It's a similar type of theft but thankfully the alarm activated and that alerted the monitoring station which alerted gardaí who arrived at the scene within minutes. We reiterate our warning to businesses to review their security," he said.