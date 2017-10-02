The weather in Donegal - Monday, October 2nd

It will be windy this morning and mostly cloudy with patchy rain in places.

Sunny spells will develop more widely through the day and it will become generally dry.

Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees and the strong winds will slowly moderate this afternoon and evening.

Dry tonight with clear spells. Rather cool with minimum temperatures 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow will be generally dry with some bright or sunny spells but overall a good deal of cloud. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.