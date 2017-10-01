How to get your money back from Irish Water

Updated details for those in Donegal who may have moved address since signing up for the now defunct domestic charges is being sought ahead of plan by Irish Water to return the money to the public.

Following the recent government policy decision, Irish Water will refund domestic water charges to approximately 990,000 customers over the coming months by sending a cheque for the total amount paid, beginning as soon as the necessary legislation is passed and funding is provided by Government.

They state that in order to refund domestic water charges there is no application or registration process so it is essential that any customer who has moved since receiving their last bill, update their details now.

To do this call Irish Water on 1850 448 448 and lines are open Monday – Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm.