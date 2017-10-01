Making "Time to Talk" in Kilbarron Parish Centre this week

NCCWN-Donegal Women’s Network is hosting a series of ‘Time to Talk’ events in Kilbarron Parish Centre.

They will take place on Tuesday October 3rd and 17th, November 14th and December 12th, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The Women's Network are extending an invitation for people to hear women’s voices, various life experiences and how collectively people can support change and enhance women’s lives in Donegal. These events are being funded by Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC).

At a previous meeting in Ballyshannon, women discussed women’s lives, the various roles women play, and the changes within the community structures.

The need was identified to create a space where women from diverse backgrounds, ages and culture could come and collectively harness women’s energy; by listening, sharing and actively supporting each other to nurture and cultivate women’s equality and create a more just and equal society.

Danielle Bonner will be facilitating the ‘Time to Talk’ workshops. Please come along, bring a friend and help direct the conversations.