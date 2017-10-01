Gale warning in effect for Donegal today, Sunday, October 1st

Today, Sunday, will see a much more wet and windy day with a gale warning effect across Donegal.

Met Eireann has a status yellow warning effect for the country

They report: “Today will be increasingly windy. Cloudy at first with patches of rain and drizzle but turning brighter during the day with some showers, mainly in the West and north. A more humid day it'll feel warmer with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, best values across the southeast. Gales developing later along Western and Northern coasts.

Tonight most of the country will be dry for most of the time with clear spells, there will, however, be just isolated showers, and it will be cloudier with ongoing rain or showers over Ulster. Lowest temperatures 10 or 11 degrees with strong Westerly winds, with gales in the North and Northwest.”