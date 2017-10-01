Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, October 1st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver



The deaths has occurred of Patrick Joseph Jordan, late of The Port, Inver.

His remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles tomorrow, Monday, October 2, from 3.30pm with removal to St. Nauls Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral Mass is on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles.

Anna Stewart, Brambles, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Anna Stewart, late of Brambles, Ramelton.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service on Monday, October 2nd, at 1.30pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

House private please. Neighbours, family and friends welcome.

Family time from 10pm until 10am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Presbyterian Church.



Hughie McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie McCloskey, late of Listillion, Letterkenny.



His remains reposing at his home from 6pm this evening, Saturday, September 30.



Funeral from there on Monday 2nd October at 10.15am going to Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11am.



Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.



Family time between 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral

John McCafferty, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon



The deaths has taken palce at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of John McCafferty, late of 36 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and Killeem, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his son Billy McCafferty’s Home, Killeem, Ballyshannon today, Saturday, until 9pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 9pm, remains going to St Patrick’s church on Monday for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery,.

House private on the morning of the funeral please, family flowers only, donations if desired to the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon, C/O John McGee Funeral Director or any family member.







Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties



The death has taken place of Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties.

Son of the late Con and Frances and brother of the late Con, Seamus and Gerry. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Donal and Liam, sister Rosaleen Deery, brother-in-law Eddie Deery, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Also regretted by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian and priests of Raphoe diocese. Regretted by Bishop Kihneman and priests of Biloxi diocese.

Remains arriving Dublin Airport this Saturday morning. Arriving Saturday evening at the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties at approximately 5pm .

Visitation 5 to 7pm . Funeral Mass this Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Edeninfagh Cemetery.

Howard Rutherford, Main Street, Kilmacrenan



The deaths has ocurred of Howard Rutherford, late of Main Street, Kilmacrenan,

His remains will repose at the residence of his Son Trevor and Ruth Rutherford, at Cashleenan, Kilmacrenan from 6pm this evening, Saturday, September 30.



Funeral from there on Monday, October 2, at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.



Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Family time from 10pm until 10am.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland c/o any family member.



People are asked to park at the Church of Ireland Car Park, Kilmacrenan, bus will be provided from there.



