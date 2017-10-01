Letterkenny primary school plans to enrol girls as well as boys in 2018

In a new departure an exclusively all boys primary school in Letterkenny has announced that in 2018 they will enrol boys and girls.

In an invitation to parents to attend a meeting at the school on Tuesday evening, Scoil Cholmcille, Convent Road, Letterkenny has posted on their website that from 2018 they will enrol boys and girls.

The decision will see the school, which can trace its history back to 1894 when two Presentation Christian Brothers from Cork were invited by Most Rev. Dr. Patrick O’Donnell, Bishop of Raphoe, to the town to set up a boys school, move to the co-educational model.

School Principal Paraig Cannon has extended an invitation to parents to attend a meeting on Tuesday evening, October 3rd at 4.30pm, in the school to "discuss this exciting new development".

The announcement in full in the 'Latest News' section of the school website is as follows:

'Enrolment Announcement'

"We are delighted to inform parents that we intend to enrol girls and boys in Scoil Cholmcille in 2018. Mr. Cannon is inviting parents to attend a meeting on Tuesday, October 3rd at 4:30 p.m. in the school to discuss this exciting new development. We look forward to seeing as many as possible."