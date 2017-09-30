Great night for Bundoran's rising GAA stars at Cosgrove's Supevalu

Last night Cosgrove's SuperValu Bundoran hosted a great customer evening for young GAA members from Bundoran.

Ballyshannon and Kinlough Donegal senior players Mark McHugh and Paul Brennan were in store to present local clubs Bundoran and Kinlough with lots of spot prizes.

Up on 500 adults and kids turned up for what was really a great occasion with Mark and Paul signing jerseys and posing for pics until every last kid was happy.

Aodh Ruadh scooped the top accolade as best on the night winning 1000 Euro for football gear and footballs for the club.

The owner of Cosgraves, Des Cosgrave is pictured with the young Ballyshannon team members celebrating in the store. (Mat Britton)