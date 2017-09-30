Bundoran plunged into darkness last night after crash

The busy resort of Bundoran was plunged into darkness in the early evening of Friday following a road traffic accident a the West End of the town .

A single vehicle collided with a large electricity pole and knocked out the total supply to the town.

Emergency crews including Gardai, Fire service and the ESB were quickly on the scene in a bid to make safe the scene.

A Garda spokesperson told the Democrat that fortunately no one had been injured in the incident but advised the public to avoid the area as there was a danger of loose power lines.

Diversions were put in place between the West End and Madden's Bridge Bar and power was later restored.