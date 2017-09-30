A sunny Saturday in store for many parts of Donegal

A good deal of sunshine is forecast for Donegal in the early part of today.



Met Eireann report there will be good sunny spells over the northern half of the country with scattered showers for a time in the northwest.

Cloudier in Munster and south Leinster with rain and drizzle, clearing by early afternoon. Mainly dry for the rest of the day with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with mostly light southwest to west breezes.

Tonight will start off dry. Rain will develop in the southwest and will spread to all areas overnight, possibly heavy in places. Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty, strongest near west and north coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.