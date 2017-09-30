Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, September 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The deaths has taken palce at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of John McCafferty, late of 36 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and Killeem, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has taken place of Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties.

Son of the late Con and Frances and brother of the late Con, Seamus and Gerry. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Donal and Liam, sister Rosaleen Deery, brother-in-law Eddie Deery, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Also regretted by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian and priests of Raphoe diocese. Regretted by Bishop Kihneman and priests of Biloxi diocese.

Remains arriving Dublin Airport this Saturday morning. Arriving Saturday evening at the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties at approximately 5pm .

Visitation 5 to 7pm . Funeral Mass this Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Edeninfagh Cemetery.







The deaths has occurred of Gerald McGrath, late of Glenvannon, Corry, Belleek, County Fermanagh.

Reposing at the home of his brother John, Commons, Belleek today, Friday Septmeber 29th, from 12 noon until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St John the Baptist Church Toura on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the head and neck unit, Ward 8, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director Belleek or any family member. Family and friends time on Saturday morning please.

The deaths has ocurred of Howard Rutherford, late of Main Street, Kilmacrenan,

His remains will repose at the residence of his Son Trevor and Ruth Rutherford, at Cashleenan, Kilmacrenan from 6pm this evening, Saturday, September 30.



Funeral from there on Monday, October 2, at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.



Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Family time from 10pm until 10am.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland c/o any family member.



People are asked to park at the Church of Ireland Car Park, Kilmacrenan, bus will be provided from there.



