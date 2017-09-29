Official opening of Pieta House North West takes place in Letterkenny today

Pieta House is to officially launch its first centre in the North West of Ireland and Donegal this afternoon, Friday, September 29th.

Since opening its doors to clients on May 15 Pieta House North West in Letterkenny has worked with 117 clients from all areas of Donegal, as well as from Tyrone, Fermanagh, Derry, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Sligo, and they say this uptake has highlighted the real need that was present in the North West for suicide and self-harm intervention and for bereavement support services, including the Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service.

‘Action for Hope’ chairperson, Danny Devlin, said, “We would appeal to everyone, young and old, to use the service if you are in crisis or need support in dealing with a family member or a loved one who has died by suicide.”

Centre Manager, Dominick Gallagher stated “We have been warmly received by the community and by other services and agencies already working in this region. Local media has been great since we opened, and we have tremendous support from the people of Donegal. Their enthusiasm, commitment, and generosity are why the centre has been established.”

Speaking about the service in the North West, and in praise of the local community, Pieta House CEO, Brian Higgins, said: “People come together and say that there is an issue around suicide and self-harm in our community and we want to respond to that and we want to eradicate suicide and self-harm from this community.”

The Pieta House North West service is due to expand, with longer opening hours from next week (until 9pm on Mondays and Wednesdays) and the hiring of a further two therapists.