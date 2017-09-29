Sporting legends on hand as Connacht Gold Protein Milk launches delicious new flavours

The Aurivo Co-Op brand, Connacht Gold, introduces newest additions to the popular protein milk range. Including brand-new strawberry and chocolate flavours, all Connacht Gold Protein Milk varieties are high in protein and made with natural, fresh Irish semi-skimmed milk.

With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, the newly re-designed products are high in protein, calcium and contain both casein and whey proteins, that are naturally found in milk.

The original protein milk leads the range with 25g of protein included in the 500ml bottle. The 100% dairy product is also low in fat and has no added sugar included. While the high protein chocolate and strawberry variations get their distinct delicious flavour from only natural ingredients.

Officially launched last week at the National Ploughing Championships, the Connacht Gold team were on hand to share information about the new range, distribute samples of the products and provide information about the range. The team were also joined by Galway GAA star, Joe Canning and renowned Irish athlete, Derval O’Rourke who were both on hand to launch the new products and take pictures with fans.

Aaron Forde, Chief Executive of Aurivo, said: “The Connacht Gold brand has continued to go from strength to strength in recent times, and with the launch and redesign of these new products to the Protein milk range, we feel that this will continue its ongoing success. High in protein, the range is a healthy source of hydration and a great aid for muscle development. As the milk contains both carbohydrates and protein it can be considered a low cost everyday alternative to other recovery

supplements. We were delighted to launch the range at Europe's largest outdoor event and find out what attendees thought of the new products.”

Connacht Gold Protein Milk is available from West and Northwest stores from 25th September.

