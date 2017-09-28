Another Donegal retail premises broken into

Another Donegal retail premises has been hit by burglars.

Thieves targeted Supervalu in Dungloe last night.

A van was stolen from the premises and abandoned outside the town.

Gardaí are assessing what was taken but it is understood premium brand whiskey was among the items taken.

The break-in is the fourth in the county in recent weeks.

Businesses in Laghey, Killygordon and Letterkenny have been targeted with large sums of cash taken as well as stock.

Gardaí believe the same gang is responsible for the three burglaries.

The indications are the modus operandi for the Dungloe break-in is similar with entry gained through the roof.

Hard drives containing CCTV footage in the premises were also taken.