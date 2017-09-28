Weather in Donegal - Thursday, September 28th

Mist and fog will clear this morning as winds increase from the southeast. It will become windy in the afternoon and outbreaks of rain will spread from the west. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, reaching gale force on the west coast.

Tonight the rain will clear eastwards in the early part of tonight after which it will be mainly dry with clear spells. Breezy too. Lows of 9 or 10 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a bright and breezy day. Starting out dry but some showers will develop for the afternoon. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees in a fresh and gusty southwest wind.