LATE CATHAL CAMPBELL, DRIMARONE: Donegal Hill Farmer champion mourned

The funeral took place today (Wednesday) of one of the most respected residents of Drimarone, Cathal Campbell, Selacis, Letterbarrow.

The late Mr. Campbell was widely known far beyond the Drimarone area. Indeed, his involvement in the agriculture and politics saw him have an influence on many people's lives throughout the county.

Aged 83, Cathal was predeceased by his wife, Chris, on 16th December last year and his health deteriorated after her death. He had been Chris's carer prior to her death and her passing had caused him much sorrow.

The community of Drimarone will be much the poorer for his passing because his imprint was to the fore on any project in the area. He was very associated with the farming community and along with his late brother, Seamus, was one of the pioneers of major ventures including the building of the marts in Donegal Town and Milford in 1967. He was a member of the Donegal Co. Committee of Agriculture for many years and he was a champion of the hill and sheep farmers.

Possessed of a sharp intellect, Cathal read the Irish Press every day and also the Farmers Journal to keep himself abreast of all farming matters. His house was a centre for advice and help for many locals who needed important correspondence to be filled.

The other big interest in his life was politics. He was happy to stay in the background and give support and was known as a very shrewd negotiator who could always see the bigger picture. He was involved in many local committees from an early age such as Macra na Feirme, St. Naul's GAA club (as secretary) and the development of the Community Centre and Bluestack Centre. His land (McCahill's Holm) was used by St. Naul's in the 1960s and then by Letterbarrow FC as their first home pitch in the 1970.

Cathal was predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Francis and by his wife, Chris. He is survived by daughters Mary and Trudy and son Dermot; sons-in-law David Doherty and Robert Quinn; daughter-in-law Janice; six grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.