Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, September 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Charles Gallagher, Glasgow and Baltony, Gortahork



- Susan Brown, Derry and Ramelton



- Philip Anthony Diver, Australia and Urris



Charles Gallagher, Glasgow and Baltony, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Charles Gallagher, in Glasgow and formerly of Baltony, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at Anderson & Maguire Funeral Directors, 15 Hamilton Street, Glasgow G42 OPL, between 5pm and 8pm, today, Wednesday evening September 27th.

Funeral on Thursday 28th of September at 9.30am in Christ the King Church, Carmunnock Road, Glasgow.

Susan Brown, Derry and Ramelton

The death has taken place in Altnagalvin Hospital of Susan Brown, née Boyce, late of Oakfield Drive in Derry and formerly of Ramelton.

Her remains will be reposing at 1 Rosemount Gardens, Derry from 1pm this afternoon, Wednesday 27th September.

Remains leaving there on Friday morning at 9.15 going to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Philip Anthony Diver, Australia and Urris

The death has occurred in Western Australia of Philip Anthony Diver, late of Perth and formerly of Urris, Clonmany.

His ashes are reposing at his brother Patrick and his sister in law Angela’s residence in Rockstown, Urris.

Funeral is on Friday morning September 29 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Urris, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.