Donegal schools invited to take part in Michael Murphy Sports "School Stars" awards

Nominations for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure School Stars Award in Donegal are now open for this term.

The awards are about celebrating students and schools across the county that have achieved something exemplary throughout the academic year and can be anything school related (academic, artistic, creative, sporting, etc).

The winning school will win a training kit to the value of €250 and Michael Murphy will visit the school to drop off the prize.

If you think you or your school has done something to deserve recognition, send your entry to schoolstars@michaelmurphysports.ie or to find out more visit www.michaelmurphysports.ie/blog/schoolstars.

Pictured with Michael Murphy in-store are Cian and Leah Crawford (St. Mary's National School, Ramelton), Amy Callaghan and Alan Stephenson (Coláiste Ailigh), Saoirse Callaghan-Herrity (Loreto Convent Letterkenny) and Aoibhinn McGinley (Scoil Mhuire Creeslough).